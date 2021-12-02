Hong Kong – Hongkong Post to issue “Congratulations on the Outstanding Achievements of the Hong Kong, China Delegation at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games” special stamps on December 9 (with photos)

Hongkong Post to issue “Congratulations on the Outstanding Achievements of the Hong Kong, China Delegation at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games” special stamps on December 9 (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Hongkong Post announced today (December 2) that a stamp sheetlet and associated philatelic products on the theme of “Congratulations on the Outstanding Achievements of the Hong Kong, China Delegation at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games” will be put on sale at all post offices on December 9 (Thursday). It will also be available for sale through ShopThruPost (shopthrupost.hongkongpost.hk) from 8am on the same day.







Hongkong Post also took the opportunity to interview the medallists, and members of the public are welcome to watch the videos on the Hongkong Post YouTube channel and the “郵票．郵趣@Hongkong Post Stamps” Facebook and Instagram pages to share their joy.







Information about the special stamps and associated philatelic products is available on the Hongkong Post Stamps website and the ShopThruPost mobile app.

