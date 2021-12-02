Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing man in Ta Kwu Ling (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing man in Ta Kwu Ling (with photo) *****************************************************************



Police today (December 2) appealed to the public for information on a man who went missing in Ta Kwu Ling.





Stevens Jamie Sung, aged 23, went missing after he left a caring centre on Ping Che Road, Ta Kwu Ling yesterday (December 1) afternoon. Staff of the caring centre made a report to Police on the same day.





He is about 1.8 metres tall, 86 kilograms in weight and of medium build. He has a long face with yellow complexion and with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, khaki pants and grey and white sports shoes.





Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing man or may have seen him is urged to contact the Regional Missing Persons Unit of New Territories North on 3661 3127 or email to rmpu-ntn-1@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.