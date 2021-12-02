Hong Kong – Import of poultry meat and products from areas in Italy suspended

Import of poultry meat and products from areas in Italy suspended *****************************************************************



The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department announced today (December 2) that in view of a notification from the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) about outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in Vicenza Province of Veneto Region and Cremona Province of Lombardy Region in Italy, the CFS has instructed the trade to suspend the import of poultry meat and products (including poultry eggs) from the above-mentioned areas with immediate effect to protect public health in Hong Kong.





A CFS spokesman said that according to the Census and Statistics Department, Hong Kong imported about 770 tonnes of frozen poultry meat and about 77 000 poultry eggs from Italy in the first nine months of this year.





“The CFS has contacted the Italian authorities over the issues and will closely monitor information issued by the OIE and the relevant authorities on the avian influenza outbreaks. Appropriate action will be taken in response to the development of the situation,” the spokesman said.