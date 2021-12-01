Wellnessta Takes Spa and Salon Experience to the Next Level

In the last ten years, the internet has become extremely ubiquitous, impacting our lives at an exceptional rate. They have changed how individuals socialize, look for data, tune in to music, request food, and shop, and all this has made our lives more convenient. Nowadays, there is an app for everything. You have Zomato to order food; you have MakeMyTrip to book flights & hotels; Bookmyshow to book cinema, etc. But still, there is no aggregator in personal grooming, fitness, or wellness space globally. With Wellnessta, we want to fill this void.

Wellnessta is a first of its kind platform. It’s not just a marketplace but also a SaaS software that helps business owners/managers run their business more efficiently.

For consumers, it’s a marketplace just like Amazon / Makemytrip to book servicesregarding to wellness like

Spas and Salons Near Me

. For services providers, Wellnessta will enable online bookings and provide software to manage their business efficiently.

For the consumer, the biggest attraction is convenience. People no longer wish to call and book appointments; they would instead open an app and book a slot at the place and time of their choice. Apart from convenience, consumers will get a wide range of offers on Saloon and Spa booking on Wellnessta, plus they will earn reward points as they spend that can be redeemed on the platform on future bookings.

Coming to Vendors, because of covid & lockdown, the revenues have fallen drastically, and everyone is under tremendous pressure to find new ways of getting business. We believe the need for Online Bookings has never been this dire at the vendor level. Everyone is trying hard to get more & more consumers. In such a scenario, finding online consumers is made easy by Wellnessta. All these things have favoured us, and we have got an overwhelming response. People have become very conscious about safety & hygiene, and in such a scenario, Wellnessta verified outlets would provide quality assurance, which consumers are looking for. On an overall level, we believe the environment is very conducive for us to launch Wellnessta.

About Wellnessta:

Wellnessta is an online platform aiming to find the sweet market equilibrium in the grooming and wellness space in India, primarily it is a souk for purchasing and marketing of personal grooming and wellness services such as Spas, Salon, Ayurvedic massages, yoga, meditation, gym, fitness, and naturopathy. It services each side of the coin together, the providers and users with multiple B2B SaaS and B2C aggregator platform online respectively. With the vision to be the world’s largest online market place in wellness services it targets to enhance business efficiency and render control of business in the hands of the provider while doubling up as a one-stop-shop for clients to find the best deals and offers in the grooming and wellness space.

