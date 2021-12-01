Quantela Inc. Takes Management Control of Indian Business of TerraCIS Technologies Ltd.

Outcomes Business Model leader, Quantela Inc., announces today that it has entered into an agreement for management control of the Indian business of TerraCIS Technologies Ltd., (TTL) a pioneer in land governance and smart city solutions. This agreement will further expand the economic, social, and environmental outcomes Quantela can offer through digitization and data-driven insights.

Supported by investment partners, Gateway Partners, and Avenue Capital Group, Quantela will assume immediate operational control of TerraCIS’ business in India, and full ownership through a restructuring process in due course.

The transaction further enables Quantela to improve outcomes for governments and cities by reducing the time and costs spent on the traditionally manual processes of land registration and records management by removing access barriers to data through digitization.

“This agreement for TTL in India creates an exciting addition to our existing offering suite as we can combine our smart city expertise to bid for significantly larger projects with greater community impact in India and beyond. At the same time, we can leverage Quantela’s global presence to extend our digital land registration and records management offering worldwide,” said Sridhar Gadhi, Quantela Founder and Executive Chairman.

“This is our second transaction in three months, and we’re privileged to have the support and trust from investment partners, Gateway and Avenue as we continue to grow our organization. Our immediate focus is to onboard the TerraCIS teams and integrate our tools and processes, whilst maintaining our commitments to existing customers and partners,” said Amr Salem, Chief Executive Officer, Quantela. “Quantela association will provide existing TerraCIS customers with the security of working with a larger company and the opportunity to take advantage of our additional offerings to achieve greater outcomes.”