



There has been significant increase in user fee collection throughout the country after declaration of all lanes of fee plazas on National Highways as “FASTag lane of the fee plaza” w.e.f. midnight of 15th/16th February 2021.





The fee collection from 15th February to 28th February 2021 was Rs 104 Crore per day approximately as compared to Rs. 80 Crore per day approximately in the month of February, 2020.





This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.









MJPS









(Release ID: 1776783)

Visitor Counter : 201





















