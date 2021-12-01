Select Page

Construction/Upgradation of Highways in Mountainous States

Dec 1, 2021 | Business


 In the last five years, 4358 km of National Highway(NH) have been  constructed in the mountainous and border areas with an expenditure of Rs.70,733 Crores.


The number of ongoing works for development of NHs in mountainous States and border areas is at Annexure.  Based on their stage of progress, these works are targeted to be completed between 2021 and 2023. 


This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.




ANNEXURE




The details of ongoing works for development of NHs in mountainous and Border States:




















Sl. No.

Name of the State / Union Territory

No. of ongoing works

1

Jammu & Kashmir

34

2

Himachal Pradesh

41

3

Uttarakhand

83

4

Assam

51

5

Manipur

31

6

Meghalaya

22

7

Mizoram

22

8

Nagaland

44

9

Arunachal Pradesh

47

10

Tripura

22

11

Sikkim

29

12

West Bengal

53

13

Ladakh

2




