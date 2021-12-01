Construction/Upgradation of Highways in Mountainous States





In the last five years, 4358 km of National Highway(NH) have been constructed in the mountainous and border areas with an expenditure of Rs.70,733 Crores.





The number of ongoing works for development of NHs in mountainous States and border areas is at Annexure. Based on their stage of progress, these works are targeted to be completed between 2021 and 2023.





This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.









ANNEXURE









The details of ongoing works for development of NHs in mountainous and Border States:









Sl. No. Name of the State / Union Territory No. of ongoing works

1 Jammu & Kashmir 34

2 Himachal Pradesh 41

3 Uttarakhand 83

4 Assam 51

5 Manipur 31

6 Meghalaya 22

7 Mizoram 22

8 Nagaland 44

9 Arunachal Pradesh 47

10 Tripura 22

11 Sikkim 29

12 West Bengal 53

13 Ladakh 2















MJPS









(Release ID: 1776785)

Visitor Counter : 210





















