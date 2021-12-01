Shirley Chisholm’s Legacy and Birthday Honored

Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Nov. 29, 2021 – PRLog — In celebration of the birthday of Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, the Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute (SCCI) is launching the first round of their Catalyst for Change Scholarship. The scholarship in the amount of $1000 will be awarded to a young adult between the ages of 18 to 24 for their voices to be heard in the industries of politics, journalism, and/or culture.

The scholarship launch leads into a year-long celebration in 2022 of Shirley Chisholm’s 50th Anniversary of her run for President of the United States. Inclusive of the programming is the Tik Tok Campaign “Bring A Folding Chair” which will be launched in partnership with the Caribbean Heritage Organization (CHO) and Jump and Fly Foundation.

About Shirley Anita Chisholm

Shirley Anita Chisholm was an American politician, educator, and author. In 1968, she became the first black woman elected to the United States Congress, representing New York’s 12th congressional district for seven terms from 1969 to 1983. In the 1972 United States Presidential election, she became the first African American candidate for a major party’s nomination for President of the United States, and the first woman to run for the Democratic Party’s Presidential nomination. Chisholm paved a way for generations of women and people of color in politics.

Quote from Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm:

“Don’t listen to those who say YOU CAN’T. Listen to the voice inside yourself that says, I CAN.” – Shirley Chisholm

Quote from Barbara Bullard, SCCI:

“It is an honor to announce on the day of Shirley Chisholm’s birthday that the inaugural Catalyst for Change Scholarship has been launched. Our goal at SCCI is to support the growth and development of our young thought leaders by community building in an array of disciplines. We are forever grateful for the legacy of Shirley Chisholm and the seeds of wisdom she has left behind.”– Barbara Bullard, President of the Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute.

About Catalyst for Change Scholarship

Open call to submit a video introducing yourself and essay (1500 word max) articulating “How are you a catalyst for change?”. SCCI Board and thought leaders will select the finalist for a cash award of $1,000 and the title of SCCI Catalyst for Change Ambassador.

IMPORTANT DATES

– Date Submission Opens: November 30, 2021 (Shirley Chisholm’s Birthday)

– Date Submission Closes: February 28th, 2022 at 11:59PM EST

ELIGIBILITY

– Must be between 18 to 24 years of age.

– Students are eligible.

– Applicant must demonstrate substantial work in the areas of culture, journalism and/or politics.

– Application process is via online: http://www.shirleychisholminstitute.org | click “programming”

For more information: info@shirleychisholminstitute.org

About SCCI

It is the mission of The Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute, founded by Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm in 1977 and her colleagues, to provide opportunities and cultural experiences for all ages to utilize economic, educational, health, and recreational resources in our communities. The newly created SCCI Board, restoring an institution that had gone to sleep due to the aging and passing of previous members, consists of thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and creatives from an array of fields who understand the relevance of her legacy. SCCI’s goal is to preserve Congresswoman Chisholm’s legacy through the initiatives cultivated in 1977 with 21st-century activism and innovation. State-of-the- art programming is being developed in diverse media platforms.