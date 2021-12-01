Atrac Pistons have launched their Mercedes OM441/442 & Mercedes 421/422 Pistons

Atrac manufactures world-class Cylinder Liners, Pistons, and Engine Valves has launched their new piston modules Mercedes OM441/442 & Mercedes 421/422. Which are compatible with Mercedes Diesel engines.

The company’s footprint on large bore pistons in the diameter range from 150mm to 250mm is growing stupendously day by day. Piston range includes Gravity Die-Cast, Forged, Ni-Resist, and Dual Ni-Resist. Depending upon stress intensity with regard to applications, the crown is suitably hard anodized to enhance the crown’s durability

More details can be accessed through https://www.atracparts.com/pistons.php

Process

Large single-piece Aluminum Pistons are produced in a special manufacturing facility with CNC elliptical form turning machines employed for producing complex OD profiles.

Pistons are manufactured using high-strength alloys and implementing advanced manufacturing techniques to provide a faultless quality product, for the high performance of an engine.

The high conductivity materials promote cool running and optimum performance and the light but the robust design ensures efficient operation over extended periods of time.

Alloy piston castings are accurately heat treated and aged for maximum strength and durability. Atrac Engineering Co. The material control team guarantees that the piston rings have high tensile strength and are resistant to wear, scuffing, which are not susceptible to collapse at operating temperatures.

.Features

Optimized cooling gallery positions for extreme temperature reduction

D fills ratio for good cocktail oil movement thereby extracting move heat from bowl rims and ring grooves

D pin bore shape to cater pin bore durability.

Applications

Genset with high KVa

Gas engines

Marine engine

Salient Features

D pin bore shape to cater pinbore durability.

Pistons with low weight and high structural rigidity.

Highly suitable for increased specific power output.

More than 5000 plus hours of piston operations in the field without an engine overhaul.

Special anti-friction coating for low friction

Atrac manufactures world-class Cylinder Liners, Pistons, and Engine Valves. In addition, we also have a machining division which helps us cater to a wider range of products. These products are sourced in semi-finished stages locally and after undergoing thorough quality checks, inspection & value-adding processes delivered to our clients across the world.

Summary:

Atrac Engineering Co. has recently launched Mercedes OM441/442& Mercedes OM421/422 Pistons with custom material composition manufacturing for their customers. For Custom Manufacturing solution Contact us: info@atracparts.com and phone number: +91 22 62255666

About Atrac Engineering Co.

Atrac Established since 1953 has been a predominant brand in the international Aftermarket. Atrac manufactures world-class Cylinder Liners, Pistons and Engine Valves. In addition, we also have a machining division which helps us cater to a wider range of products. These products are sourced in semi-finished stages locally and after undergoing thorough quality checks, inspection & value adding processes delivered to our clients across the world.