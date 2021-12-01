Saint Louis Closet Co. Plans Donation to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Providing Hope to Disadvantaged Children

Through their monthly giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause, Saint Louis Closet Co. is announcing plans to donate a portion of their December profits to Toys for Tots Bridgeton, MO. The nonprofit is dedicated to providing a tangible sign of hope to economically disadvantaged children by collecting new unwrapped toys and distributing those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas.

Since 1976, Toys for Tots Bridgeton, MO has been providing a message of hope through toys, books, and other gifts to less fortunate children in the St. Louis area. Their intention is to help these children become responsible, productive, and patriotic citizens. The donation from Saint Louis Closet Co. will go toward their mission of providing toys, books, and other gifts to less fortunate children.

For the 11th year in a row, Saint Louis Closet Co. is also a toy drop off site for Toys for Tots Bridgeton, MO. Now through Dec. 15 people can donate their new unwrapped toys at the Maplewood showroom.

In 2020 there were 79,031 toys distributed and 79,038 children supported in the St. Louis area. For more information about Toys for Tots Bridgeton, MO, please visit www(dot)bridgeton-mo.toysfortots(dot)org.

Saint Louis Closet Co. has donated $66,593.65 to multiple local nonprofits since 2020. The nonprofits involved so far include Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis, National Council of Jewish Women – St. Louis, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, KidSmart, Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition, Mission: St. Louis, DEAF, Inc., Toys for Tots, Pedal the Cause, The APA Adoption Center, Autism Speaks St. Louis, Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri, Angels’ Arms, Safe Connections, The BackStoppers, Inc., Ready Readers, The Bennett Project, and Artists First.

About Saint Louis Closet Co.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company has been locally owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.