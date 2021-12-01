Higher Ground Books & Media Presents Efficiency and Organization by Ruzanna Krdilyan Hernandez, Ed.D

Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order.

Life is very short. In order to get the most out of our lived experience, we have to experience a lot in a short period of time. To experience and live life to the fullest, we have to manage our time well – we have to be efficient with every minute we spend awake. To build that efficiency, we need to develop organizational skills. The purpose of this book, Efficiency and Organization: To Achieve More in Life, is to guide, inspire, and give step-by-step strategies for building organizational skills that will lead to efficiency, which will lead to a more balanced life.

Ruzanna Krdilyan Hernandez’s goal is to impart her knowledge with anyone who wants to achieve as much as possible in a short period of time. She credits her development of organizational skills over the years to accomplish many personal and professional goals in her life. She comes from a humble immigrant background to being a successful middle-class mother of two, living in a wonderful community in Southern California. She is currently serving as a public school principal while owning a small business, being a mother of two children, maintaining her home and her personal relationships. This book’s goal is to help readers be inspired and reflect upon their own lives to make changes as they see fit. Ruzanna wants to empower women everywhere to fight and pursue their dreams because they deserve it.

Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God’s power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.