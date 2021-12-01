14th Annual Night of Light Tree-Lighting Ceremony Honors Organ, Tissue, Eye Donors Who Gave Gift of Life

Evansville-area residents whose lives have been affected by organ, tissue and eye donation will gather to honor donor heroes at a special tree-lighting ceremony Wednesday afternoon downtown.

The 14th annual Night of Light hosted by Indiana Donor Network begins at 4:30 PM at the corner of Locust Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., across the street from the Ford Center in downtown Evansville.

The families of organ, tissue and eye donors will help decorate the tree prior to the ceremony by bringing an ornament to hang in honor of their loved one who gave the gift of life.

During the event, the late Dr. Emil Weber, an Evansville native, will be honored for his many contributions to advancing organ donation and transplantation in Indiana. A neurosurgeon who practiced in the community for 34 years, he served on the Indiana Donor Network advisory board and as an associate medical director for the organization.

The tree-lighting ceremony is a free community event. Parking is available at the Locust Street Parking Garage at 416 Locust St.

Afterward, attendees can join Indiana Donor Network at the University of Evansville as the men’s basketball team takes on Southern Illinois University. Tipoff is at 6 PM. Before the game, at 5 PM, guests of Indiana Donor Network can join the organization for free popcorn and soft drinks in the arena’s Corner Club hospitality room.

Discounted tickets to the game can be purchased online using promo code, “DONOR.”

Indiana Donor Network’s mission is to save and enhance the quality of life through organ, tissue and eye donation and transplantation. The organization serves as the vital link between donors and patients waiting for lifesaving organ transplants, healing tissue and corneas to restore sight.

Anyone can sign up to be an organ donor, regardless of age or medical history. Hoosiers can register online at Donate Life Indiana. For more, visit Indiana Donor Network online.