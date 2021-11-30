Interview of a famous Bangladeshi journalist, Rayhan Ahmed Tamim



Tamim is writing for Prothom Alo, Jugantor, Ittefaq, Bangladesh Pratidin, Samakal, JagoNews24, Dhakapost many other mainstream media in Bangladesh. He has been writing since his childhood. So far, he has published many articles on many daily, weekly and monthly newspaper.





Journalism is the production and distribution of reports on current events based on facts and supported with proof or evidence. The word journalism applies to the occupation, as well as collaborative media who gather and publish information based on facts and supported with proof or evidence.





Journalistic media include print, television, radio, Internet, and in the past, newsreels.





When crafting news stories, regardless of the medium, fairness and bias are issues of concern to journalists. Some stories are intended to represent the author’s own opinion; others are more neutral or feature balanced points-of-view. In a traditional print newspaper and its online iteration, information is organized into sections.





This makes clear the distinction between content based on fact and on opinion. In other media, many of these distinctions break down. Readers should pay careful attention to headings and other design elements to ensure that they understand the journalist’s intent.





Opinion pieces are generally written by regular columnists or appear in a section titled “Op-ed”, while feature stories, breaking news, and hard news stories typically make efforts to remove opinion from the copy. Journalism is a great job but many people ruin it.





According to Rayhan Ahmed Tamim, healthy journalism in a democratic country must provide an opinion of people in power and who wish to be in power, must include a range of opinions and must regard the informational needs of all people.





He is also a social worker. Rayhan works for welfare of the needy people in Bangladesh. He works with a group who are involved in blood donating.





Rayhan Ahmed Tamin mostly writes about religion and publish religious news in the dailys. He loves his work and hoping to be a famous journalist. He wants to work for the people.

