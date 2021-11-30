David P. Burns, Partner, Gibson, Dunn and Crutcher LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Webcast

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/international-trade-and-national-security-policy-cle/





David Burns is a partner in the Washington, D.C., office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. He is the co-chair of the firms National Security Practice Group, and a member of the White Collar and Investigations and Crisis Management practice groups. His practice focuses on national security, white-collar criminal defense, internal investigations, and regulatory enforcement matters. Prior to re-joining the firm, Mr. Burns served in senior positions in both the Criminal Division and National Security Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. As Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division he supervised the Divisions investigations and prosecutions, including counterterrorism, counterintelligence, economic espionage, cyber hacking, FARA, disclosure of classified information, and sanctions and export controls matters.





Gibson Dunn is a full-service international law firm that advises on the most complex litigation and significant transactions around the world. Consistently achieving top rankings in industry surveys and major publications, Gibson Dunn is distinctively positioned in todays global marketplace with more than 1,400 lawyers and 20 offices. Gibson Dunn represent the majority of the Fortune 100 and more than half of the Fortune 500 companies. Our clients, found in all major industries, range from some of the worlds largest multinationals to start-up ventures and emerging growth companies. We additionally represent private equity firms, sovereign wealth funds, commercial and investment banks, other financial institutions, government entities, partnerships and individuals.





National Security threats drive key trade, enforcement, and foreign investment policies across administrations. Valuable technology and processes and sensitive information are increasingly being targeted by state actors  or affiliates of state actors  at an alarming rate for economic or national strategic advantage to devastating consequences to U.S. industry and national security. In this LIVE webcast, experienced national security and international trade lawyers David P. Burns (Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP) and Sohan Dasgupta, Ph.D. (Schaerr | Jaffe LLP) will provide a comprehensive discussion of the recent policies and regulatory and enforcement developments that attempt to address these threats.





 Theft of Intellectual Property and Economic Espionage: The Threat and Recent Prosecutions



 Cyberattacks and Ransomware: Recent Prosecutions and the Pros and Cons of Cooperating With Law Enforcement During an Attack



 Sanctions and Export Controls Enforcement: The National Security Divisions Revised Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy and Recent Enforcement Actions



 Demystifying the Foreign Agents Registration Act



 The Future of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) in Light of the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act of 2018 (FIRRMA) and 5G



 EO 14032 and the Biden Administrations Sanctions on Investments in Chinese Companies Securities



 Forthcoming FCC Rules Implementing the Secure Equipment Act To Sideline Huawei, ZTE, and Other Covered Communications Equipment Providers



 Other Biden Administration Policies: Office of Foreign Assets Controls (OFAC) Recent Advisory on Potential Sanctions Risks for Facilitating Ransomware Payments and Bureau of Industry and Securitys (BIS) Nanotechnology and Software Export Controls





