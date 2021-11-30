7 Books by Jay North About Nature, Survival, Environment, Organic Farming, Jobs and More



Open Spaces: My Life with Leonard J. Mountain Chief, Blackfeet Elder from Northwest Montana. Travel back in time and learn important ancient rituals, traditions, and ceremonies that can teach us a thing or two about how we can live our lives better today. Those who love Native American wisdom will definitely find this read riveting and worth reflecting on.





Return To Open Spaces – The Final Chapter. If you want to walk in the Native way, this book is a must-have on your shelf. The beautifully written words in this book offer resounding wisdom on how you make your own decisions better.





Dump Your Jobs: 100 Real Ways To Make Money From Home. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted around 144 million people around the world to lose their jobs. On the other hand, the health crisis has been a blessing in disguise as it made them more resourceful, helping them discover ways to make money without leaving their houses. In this book, youll learn rich real-world lessons on how to earn from a means of living that you love  from the comfort of your own home.





Grow Yourself Rich: A Marketing Manual. Jay North is an acclaimed advocate of organic farming. With his now-deceased wife Pamela, he persevered to introduce unique crops to American audiences, with the aim of helping people be more self-sustaining while offering them another means to earn. This thoughtfully written marketing manual will help you learn how to make a million dollars a year from two acres of land.





How to Cure Cancer Naturally. Cancer remains a leading cause of death across the world. In 2020, about 10 million people died because of a certain type of cancer. If you want to avoid paying for medications that offer no certainty in curing this disease, this handy book has the solution. It will educate you on how you or your loved one can overcome cancer the natural way.





Miracles In The Kitchen: There Is Nothing That Cannot Be Cured, Nothing!. As a naturalist, Jay has published various books on how to cure diseases, from baldness to cancer. In this comprehensive book, audiences will thank him for summing up forms of natural healing  a cure that you can prepare on your own. Its an enlightening guide that will help you realize that the key to living a longer and healthier life lies at the very heart of your home, the kitchen.





100 Simple Steps to Perfect Health and Spiritual Fulfillment. This easy read is a lighthearted guide to living a more fulfilling life. In this book, Jay North presents a hundred simple steps that will help you add more years of joyous living  and inspire others to do the same.





For more information visit https://oneglobepress.com/

