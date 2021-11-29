Nicholas Yeo, Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions in Promoting Your Business Townhall Networking Event

In the webinar series of “Promoting Your Business Townhall” organized by the Society of Actuaries, Nicholas Yeo, Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions and Aneesha Deshpande, Head of Product Innovation of Haven Life shared business ideas and methods on how to further improve and expand your actuarial business.

In the presentation, Nicholas and Aneesha shared their views on key business challenges, discussing a wide range of key issues faced by actuarial firms across the globe as well as the outlook for new entrance actuarial firm looking to enter the market.

“I am very pleased to participate in this networking event. Business requirements are rapidly changing and we need to ensure we continue to remain relevant while providing quality assurance. Having a platform to discuss these challenges is an excellent start,” said Nicholas Yeo. Nicholas is the Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions, a leading actuarial firm in Asia.

In the event, Nicholas also shared n-actuarial’s sales methodology. SNAP selling is introduced into Nicholas Actuarial Solutions where the method is clear and efficient in terms of eliminating complexity, bringing unique propositions that creates value, being relevant and aligned to the prospect’s objective & having the prospects see the solution as a must-have.

Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is a technology focused actuarial firm. Established in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2015, it is now a leading actuarial firm in Asia with 5 offices in the region. Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is the first and only actuarial firm awarded MSC Malaysia status by the Malaysian government, a mark of world class service and achievement. In 2020, Nicholas Actuarial Solutions received the Quality Assurance Scheme (QAS) accreditation from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries. The QAS mark is a clear signal of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions’ commitment to the highest standards, giving both confidence to employees and a guarantee of quality to clients. In 2019, Nicholas Actuarial Solutions was awarded Top Actuarial Firm in Asia by Captive Review and shortlisted as a finalist for Risk Solution of the Year by Asia Pacific Risk Management Awards.