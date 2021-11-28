Sapphire Shades And Shutters, Providing Style And Efficiency In The Form Of Window Treatments.

Sapphire Shades and Shutters is committed to designing the best indoor and outdoor window treatment options for your style and budget.

Founded by Ron and Judi Baerwitz, Sapphire Shades and Shutters is a window treatments boutique agency in and around St. Petersburg, FL. They’ll assist you in deciding on the colors, textures, and other aspects that will best complement your home and help you realize your design goals. Then, to bring your concept to life, they work directly with renowned manufacturers.

Ron has over 17 years of experience in the window treatments industry, working with several manufacturers nationally and locally. Judi has more than 20 years of experience and knowledge about design and color on the creative side. Together, they decided to step ahead and create a company that represents both of their interests.

Whether you’re looking for custom blinds and shades; or drapery and curtains, you can find it all at Sapphire Shades and Shutters. Their window treatments collection includes top brands, personalized designs, and the diversity you need to make your home truly unique.

They arrange all consultations in the comfort of your own home, allowing you to “try on” colors, textures, and patterns just where they will put your new treatments.

Customers trust Sapphire Shades and Shutters because they guarantee the quality, and they deliver it. You might think it’s something companies say to draw clients; however, Sapphire Shades and Shutters has a proven good reputation that backs them up.

Sapphire Shades and Shutters also have an experienced team that’ll be straightforward on what you need and how it matches your budget and desired style. They won’t sell anything just because it’s better for them; they care about you and what’s best for your windows.

Sapphire Shades and Shutters is a reliable company ready to assist their customers faster than you could say “sabotage.” You won’t have to wait by the door like a kid to get your window treatments delivered; they ensure your items are on time and in perfect condition.

Sapphire Shades and Shutters aims to inspire you, assure ideal fit and look, and tailor everything to your vision and preferences, rather than simply giving you access to their product selection. This isn’t a sales pitch; instead, it’s about designing and making your home aspirations a reality.

Their role is to walk you gently through the process and take care of all of the details in the background. If you’re looking for the most worthy custom window treatments in St. Petersburg, FL, Sapphire Shades and Shutters is your go-to boutique agency.

Contact name: Ron Baerwitz

Email: sales@shadesandshutters.com

About Sapphire Shades and Shutters

