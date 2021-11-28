Art Basel 2021 Beacon Hotel

A Sneak Peak Into Art Basel 2021

Art Basel 2021 Miami Beach is making its return to this picturesque community. From Dec. 2-4, the Beacon Hotel is a great place for you to have as your home for this memorable weekend. Not only is it situated just minutes from the Miami Beach Convention Center, where Art Basel is held, but it is also close to several of the other Art Basel-related events that will be taking place at that time.

The Return Of Art Basel

This year’s art fair will be the first to take place since 2019 as the 2020 edition was canceled due to covid-19. With its return, It will feature work that has been created by thousands of artists from dozens of countries. In total, around 250 galleries will be available for perusal once the continent’s biggest art fair hits Miami Beach.

Stay in the best location, thanks to the best deals

On top of all things that make The Beacon, The Beacon Hotel, we are also offering a 40% off promotional offer for those looking to stay in our deluxe accommodations, while taking advantage of all of the art-related attractions coming up.

What you can expect

The 2021 edition in South Beach will run from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. from Dec. 2-3 and from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 4. The artwork on display at this event will be quite varied, including paintings, photographs, sculptures, videos and digital artwork. Much of it will be incorporated into themes, such as Meridians for art that pushes boundaries, Nova for artwork from the past three years, Positions for ambitious art created by emerging artists and Survey for the appreciation of historic artistic practices.

Your Art Basel Home

The Beacon Hotel has numerous features that attract arts enthusiasts during this week and visitors to South Beach. One is its location. Not only is it just an eight-minute drive from the Miami Beach Convention Center, but it is also situated amongst numerous nightlife attractions and restaurants while serving as a relatively quiet respite as well.

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.