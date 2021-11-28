Glimpsing into Art Basel 2021 Miami Beach

Things to know about going to Art Basel 2021 in Miami Beach

Finally, the moment you’ve been waiting for has arrived! Art Basel 2021 in Miami Beach begins on Wednesday December 2nd, 2021 and ends on Saturday December 4th, 2021. If you’re already planning your trip to Miami Beach, there are several things you’ll want to know before you go. For example, the convention center where the event will be held will have free parking available on site at each day of the convention, but you should double check that before planning your trip to ensure that it’s still true as this information can change from year to year depending on current events and other factors.

Why Should I Go to Art Basel Miami Beach?

If you’re reading this, then you probably already have a good reason to go—and most likely it’s because of Art Basel being in Miami. The event is one of, if not, THE premiere art events on Earth. It’s like Fashion Week but for artists instead of models (though they mix things up every now and then). This year there will be features of more than 1,500 artists to be showcased at over 60 venues throughout Miami Beach.

Of course, deciding where to stay at Art Basel Miami Beach will be one of your top priorities. Ideally, you’ll want somewhere central, but which part of town will depend on your personal tastes. What’s great about South Beach is that you have an abundance of options—it doesn’t matter if its your first time or 10th, the nightlife has evolved post pandemic, as well as the dinning, and much more.

Where Should I Stay at Art Basel Miami Beach?

Because we are so excited for the return of Art Basel since 2019, we have created an exclusive rate for our direct bookers to save them 40% off their stay in the heart of South Beach – Promotion is eligible when staying between December 2nd – December 6th, 2021, in one of our Deluxe accommodations. You can unlock this one-time promotion by visiting our website and applying promo code – ARTFUL or calling us directly at 305-674-8200. We hope to see you soon!

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.