MPAI approves AI Framework and calls for comments on Enhanced Audio standards

The draft standard released for Community Comments is Context-based Audio Enhancement (MPAI-CAE) https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/. The standard supports 4 identified use cases: adding a desired emotion to an emotion-less speech segment, preserving old audio tapes, restoring audio segments and improving the audio conference experience. Comments are requested, by 15 December, prior to final approval at MPAIs next General Assembly (MPAI-15) on 22 December 2021.

MPAI is currently working on several other standards, some of which are:



1. Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/) uses AI to train a network that com­pensates data losses and detects false data in online multiplayer gaming.

2. AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/), a candidate MPAI standard improving existing video coding tools with AI and targeting short-to-medium term applications.

3. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/) is a recently launched MPAI exploration promising a fuller exploitation of the AI potential in a longer-term time frame that MPAI-EVC.

4. Connected Autonomous Vehicles (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/) uses AI in key features: Human-CAV Interac­tion, Environment Sensing, Autonomous Motion, CAV to Everything and Motion Actuation.

5. Mixed Reality Collaborative Spaces (MPAI-MCS https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mcs/) creates AI-enabled mixed-reality spaces populated by streamed objects such as avatars, other objects and sensor data, and their descriptors for use in meetings, education, biomedicine, science, gaming and manufacturing.

So far MPAI has published 4 standards in final form



1. The Governance of the MPAI Ecosystem (MPAI-GME https://mpai.community/standards/governance/ establishing) the process and rules that allow users to select and access implementations with the desired interoperability level.

2. The Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cui/) standard giving the financial risk assessment industry new, powerful and extensible means to predict the performance of a company.

3. The Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/) standard allowing industry to accelerate the availability of products, services and applications such as: multimodal conversation with a machine; requesting and receiving information via speech about a displayed object; translating speech using a synthetic voice that preserves the features of the speaker.

MPAI develops data coding standards for applications that have AI as the core enabling technology. Any legal entity supporting the MPAI mission may join MPAI (https://mpai.community/how-to-join/join/) if able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data.

Visit the MPAI web site (https://mpai.community/) and contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat ( @ ) mpai dot community for specific information.

###