AVTODOM is on the 250th place in the rating of the largest Russian companies RBC 500

The AVTODOM Group of Companies showed a significant increase in indicators, despite the first drop in the entire history of the rating in the total revenues of the 500 largest companies in Russia – by 4.9% compared to the previous year. 308 companies demonstrated revenue growth in 2020. However, for the AVTODOM Group of Companies this indicator was significantly higher than the average, + 61.2% to 54.23 billion rubles. The increase in efficiency raised AVTODOM by 195 positions up, by 250 lines. The main driver of revenue growth was a significant increase in sales. This was accompanied by an average increase in the cost of new cars by 13% in 2020 and an increase in the share of transactions under the trade-in program by 5%.

«AVTODOM showed significant growth in sales last year, despite the overall decline in the car market. We are pleased to enter the TOP-250 largest Russian companies according to RBC. We continue to improve business performance. We are confident that next year we will improve our positions in the ranking thanks to the restructuring of business processes, improvement of algorithms for interaction with clients and new ambitious projects. Our ONS One Touch Service concept is underway and is already yielding positive results. This will allow AVTODOM to become one of the first digital dealers in Russia soon»,  Andrey Olkhovsky, General Director of AVTODOM Group, shared plans for the next year.

