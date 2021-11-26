TVS Music Guild Pacts With Signature Records to Issue 48 New 101 Strings Record Albums on CD, LP, and Digital Platforms

TVS Global Media has established the TVS Music Guild as it’s classic music division. TVS is producing more than a thousand pop songs at their music studio in Bakersfield. It also utilizes the music for TVS music TV shows such as TVS Senior Prom, TVS Stardust Ballroom, TVS Midnight Refrain, TVS Boomin’ Reunion, TVS Hollywood Palace, TVS Kool Jazz Festival, TVS Copa Casino, and TVS Jumpstreet!

TVS also operates TVS Opus Network, a 24/7 streaming ad supported post cable network on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix. The channel includes classic TV shows from the first 25 years of broadcast TV in the USA, as well as the TVS First Look original music shows.

101 Strings Orchestra was founded in 1957 and has been featured on dozens of albums in the 1960’s and 1970’s. Now owned by TVS Global Media, the 101 Strings Orchestra has been reformulated to include more than 100 musical instruments as they perform in their own studio in Bakersfield.

TVS is currently celebrating it’s 61st anniversary as a broadcast TV, radio, and music company.

###