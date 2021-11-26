Hong Kong – Appointments to Social Welfare Advisory Committee

Appointments to Social Welfare Advisory Committee
The Government announced today (November 26) the re-appointment of seven incumbent members, as well as the appointment of three new members, namely Professor Emily Chan Ying-yang, Ms Alice Lau Oi-sze and Dr Wingco Lo Kam-wing, to the Social Welfare Advisory Committee (SWAC). Their appointments will take effect on December 1 for a term of two years.
The Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Dr Law Chi-kwong, said, “The SWAC advises the Government on social welfare policy and from time to time assists the Government in reviewing relevant services. The re-appointed and newly appointed members come from a diverse background. I look forward to their valuable advice on the work of the SWAC.”
Dr Law also thanked the outgoing members, namely Ms Anthea Lo Wing-sze, Ms Cindy Pun Siu-fung and Dr Janice Tsang Wing-hang, for their sterling contribution to the SWAC.
The membership list of the SWAC for the new term is as follows:
Chairman
Mr Lester Garson Huang
Non-official members
Dr Bai Xue
Ms Sylvia Chan May-kuen
Professor Emily Chan Ying-yang
Dr Gary Cheng Faat-ting
Miss Cheung Sze-wing
Mr Manohar Thakurdas Chugh
Mr Andy Ho Wing-cheong
Mr Anthony Kwan Wai-ming
Mr Frederick Lai Wing-hoi
Dr Lam James Joseph
Ms Alice Lau Oi-sze
Mr Armstrong Lee Hon-cheung
Dr Wingco Lo Kam-wing
Dr Gary Ng Ka-wing
Professor Petrus Ng Yat-nam
Dr Pan Pey-chyou
Dr Ricky Szeto Wing-fu
Ms Eva Wong Ching-hung
Professor Frances Wong Kam-yuet
Mr Anthony Wong Kin-wai
Ms Amarantha Yip Yun-wan