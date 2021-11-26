Hong Kong – Appointments to Social Welfare Advisory Committee

Appointments to Social Welfare Advisory Committee *************************************************



The Government announced today (November 26) the re-appointment of seven incumbent members, as well as the appointment of three new members, namely Professor Emily Chan Ying-yang, Ms Alice Lau Oi-sze and Dr Wingco Lo Kam-wing, to the Social Welfare Advisory Committee (SWAC). Their appointments will take effect on December 1 for a term of two years.

The Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Dr Law Chi-kwong, said, “The SWAC advises the Government on social welfare policy and from time to time assists the Government in reviewing relevant services. The re-appointed and newly appointed members come from a diverse background. I look forward to their valuable advice on the work of the SWAC.”

Dr Law also thanked the outgoing members, namely Ms Anthea Lo Wing-sze, Ms Cindy Pun Siu-fung and Dr Janice Tsang Wing-hang, for their sterling contribution to the SWAC.

The membership list of the SWAC for the new term is as follows:



Chairman

———-

Mr Lester Garson Huang



Non-official members

———————–

Dr Bai Xue

Ms Sylvia Chan May-kuen

Professor Emily Chan Ying-yang

Dr Gary Cheng Faat-ting

Miss Cheung Sze-wing

Mr Manohar Thakurdas Chugh

Mr Andy Ho Wing-cheong

Mr Anthony Kwan Wai-ming

Mr Frederick Lai Wing-hoi

Dr Lam James Joseph

Ms Alice Lau Oi-sze

Mr Armstrong Lee Hon-cheung

Dr Wingco Lo Kam-wing

Dr Gary Ng Ka-wing

Professor Petrus Ng Yat-nam

Dr Pan Pey-chyou

Dr Ricky Szeto Wing-fu

Ms Eva Wong Ching-hung

Professor Frances Wong Kam-yuet

Mr Anthony Wong Kin-wai

Ms Amarantha Yip Yun-wan