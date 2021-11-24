“The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland” In Theaters THANKSGIVING

Small-town theatre’s Box Office exceeded numbers since Covid Re-Open this past weekend. Inspirational Family Christmas movie engaged three generations. Enjoy with family in Theaters, Streaming & DVD.

Inspirational, Family Christmas Comedy

PEORIA, Ill. – Nov. 23, 2021 – PRLog — Fans everywhere on opening weekend of the family Christmas comedy “The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland” praised the message of hope and inner beauty. Movie goers exceeded numbers in hometown theaters nationwide next to Hollywood releases. The grass roots film brought Christmas Caroling to many of the theaters including Justin Peters and Beckah Shae at Premiere 6 with local ten year old Esther Killen. Canton Theater, GA enjoyed Christmas Carols by WOW Youth Group, while The Roxy, Northampton, PA had AWANA’s little 4-6 year olds from Church on the Rock, Wind Gap, PA and senior choir from Bethany Wesleyan Church. Lead actress Jenn Gotzon hosted opening night.

“http://www.prlog.org/”The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland is a classic holiday film that brings people together with joy and happiness. It celebrates the meaning of Christmas and how we should all strive for peace and joy in our lives.” – Film Threat, Sabina Dana Plasse.

Atlanta’s market graced a premiere with the cast and crew wearing Ugly Christmas Sweaters at DIGIMAX, Roswell, GA with award-winning director Wes Llewellyn, filmmaking wife Amanda. Cast in attendance included Livi Birch, Roxzane T. Mims, Amy Sutherland along with support from Christian Women in Media support Destiny Yarbrough (Prayze Factor Winner Best TV Talk Show Host), Lisa Burkhardt Worley (Pearls of Promise) and Jackie Carpenter (Christian Vogue), Jennie and Dick Chandler owners of the movie’s farm, exec producers and parents to lead actor Jim E. Chandler enjoyed celebrations at Atlanta and Canton, GA with granddaughter and star of the movie 10-year old Adele Chandler. Premiere 6 was spearheaded by Maggie Kavanaugh of Christian Women in Media (CWIM) heorically rallied by Justin Peters (Songs for the Planet at Platinum Planet Records) who wrote many original songs on the sound track performed by himself, Steve Rupe, Rhonda Vincent, Tiffany Ashton, Tobi Lee and more. Producer Dr. Joel Bunkowske addressed the crowd last Saturday. Rich Gerberding with Christian Movie Central and Bernie Lutchman cheered on GQT Willow Knolls, Peoria, IL while “The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland’s” film advisor Dick Rolfe spearheaded Celebration Cinema up in Grand Rapids, MI. The Rialto in Pocahontas, IA never saw numbers like they did with Pastor K’s church attendance enjoying the festivities with the launch of Karen’s newly launched bookstore Creator’s in Pocahontas. Award-winning writer Bob Saenz will speak to the movie goers tonight at Premiere 6, Murfreesboro, TN. Christmas Caroling to begin at 6pm with movie showtime 6:25pm

The family heartwarming Christmas film “The Farmer and The Belle: Saving Santaland” plays Thanksgiving at Harkins Theater in Chandler Fashion and Casa Grande near Phoenix, AZ at 11:30a and 2pm. Riato Theatre, Pocahontas, IA, and GQT Willow Knolls, Peoria IL. The film will be held over at Celebration Cinemas, Grandville, MI.

12/2 Robinson Film Center to adorn locals with cast member and exec producer Leah Rose Fisher and executive producer Lynn Sayad

Movie’s theatrical release is self-distributed by The Farmer and The Belle’s producer Jenn Gotzon and Associate Producer Serena Travis. To book, contact christmascomedymovie @ gmail.com.

Info, Critics Review and Trailer at http://www.thefarmerandthebelle.net