Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo to the Rescue

QUEENS, N.Y. – Nov. 23, 2021 – PRLog — Ejike waited until the meeting was over, and then the host brought plates of jollof rice spiked with stew-soaked chickens, mostly drum sticks and shoulders.

“I am so happy that Mr. Soludo became the Governor of Anambra State, Nigeria,” Ejike said, directing his gaze at Iyke. Shifting his massive frame from the middle of the sofa closer to the edge, Iyke responded, “Oh, yes.” Ejike could see from Iyke’s eyes that he was fully engaged. “The State of Anambra, Nigeria, unlike Imo State, Nigeria,” Iyke continued, “has benefited from good governors.” Flashing thoughts of the last Imo State megalomaniac governor, with a thousand of his rotten and decrepit statues, impassable roads, and ruins crossed Ejike’s mind. He replied with a tone drenched with jealousy, “You know, Iyke, you are right.”

Taking a sip of Remi-Martin from his wine glass, Ejike said, “Even though I am not from Anambra state, I hope Soludo does an excellent job.” A moment later, Iyke scooped a spoonful of jollof rice. He chewed with leisure, then with an air of certainty often reserved for army captains, firmly stated, “He will. He was the best central bank governor in the world.”http://www.prlog.org/”That may be true,” Ejike said, “but is Soludo tough enough to govern the people of Anambra State, Nigeria?”http://www.prlog.org/”Tough as nails,” replied Iyke as he completely swallowed the jollof rice. He chased it down with a gulp of stout beer and a burp, which got Chuk’s attention as he tore a chicken drum stick with a plastic knife and a fork.

Ejike knows it. There is no way Iyke could know whether Soludu is tough or not. The closest Iyke would have seen Soludo was when he debated one of the Uba’s in the debate leading to the election. However, he did appear tough in that debate. In fact, he took the debate hard to the Uba guy and accused him of lying about his school credentials.

Partly to not disappoint Iyke and partially to not reveal his anxiety about what Soludu’s governorship would look like, Ejike abruptly disengaged in further dialogue with Iyke, retreating instead for an internal conversation with himself. For all you know, Soludo might not live up to the expectations. No one person could solely do the job that confronts him. It would be impossible for him to tackle the garbage that had overrun the city of Onitsha, let alone other towns in the state. What about gutters and fearless mosquitoes damaging everybody’s kidneys? What about electricity and darkness? What about safety issues and people murdered in broad daylight? What about poverty and children starving day in and day out?

Governor Soludo would need a dedicated team who would carry his vision for the state. How much excellence he expects from his team will determine the outcome of his governorship. What he does about opposition and people that benefit from a corrupt system, who would fight him nail and fist, will determine the outcome of his governorship. Igbos hate oversight. It is a cultural thing. Our motto is “Give us the money and get the heck out of the way.” Please, Governor, do not succumb to this cultural predisposition. Demand accountability and be ready to root out operators who would not consent to proper oversight. Good luck. My friends and I pray for you to succeed.

