Canada – Minister Joly’s statement on Venezuela’s regional elections

November 23, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement:

“Nicolás Maduro and his regime fixed the presidential elections of 2018, subverting Venezuela’s constitutional order and denying Venezuelans their democratic rights. Since 2018, the Venezuelan economy has collapsed and human rights abuses have intensified.

“On November 21, regional and municipal elections were held in Venezuela. As was the case in 2018, conditions for free and fair elections still do not exist in Venezuela. The Maduro regime continues to imprison and persecute political opponents, perceived opponents and members of civil society, and there is a suppression of media freedom and an absence of rule of law.

“Despite serious risks to their personal safety due to the oppression of the Maduro regime, brave democratic forces in Venezuela persist in defending human rights and fundamental freedoms through their participation in the electoral process. We stand by them and echo their continued call for full respect for the Venezuelan constitution and the holding of an electoral process that reflects the true desires of the Venezuelan people.

“Canada will continue to stand with the people of Venezuela in their fight to restore democracy.”