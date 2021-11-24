Rick Ostrove, Counsel, Leeds Brown Law, P.C. to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s ADA Litigation: Trends, Developments, and Challenges to Watch Out

About Rick Ostrove



Rick Ostrove is principal trial counsel for Leeds Brown Law, P.C. Rick has won numerous jury verdicts including a $15M verdict in a sexual harassment case, one of the largest jury awards to an individual plaintiff in an employment discrimination case. During the same year, he obtained a $5.25M award in a workplace retaliation claim. On three occasions, Rick has appeared in Verdict Searchs publication Top New York Verdicts.

In 2013, Rick was recognized by the Labor and Employment Law Committee of the Nassau County Bar Association for having the highest level of character, integrity, professional expertise and leadership in the field of labor and employment law. For each of the past five years, Rick has been selected to the New York Super Lawyers list, as published with the New York Times Magazine. No more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.

United States District Judge Arthur D. Spatt commented that Mr. Ostrove is one of the premiere trial lawyers in the field [of employment law] and has tried many cases before me. Mr. Ostrove is outstanding. Similarly, United States District Judge Joanna Seybert, described Rick as having a marvelous way with juries and achieving fantastic results.

About Leeds Brown Law, P.C.



Leeds Brown Law is a small, close-knit group of lawyers who believe in teamwork and communicate regularly with clients. Each partner works with experienced associates, paralegals and other support staff to ensure that clients know the status of their case. Each client has a team of people who know them and their case and are available to address questions or concerns. This management method allows us to analyze the legal issues comprehensively, reduce attorney fees (which saves you money) and ensure the best decisions in every case. Whether we represent you in a family law matter, divorce or child custody dispute, we provide the same comprehensive service.

Event Summary



The past years have seen changing tides on the Americans with Disability Act (ADA) litigation landscape. The number of lawsuits filed in federal courts has continuously increased, while the Covid-19 pandemic has served as a catalyst for a continuously evolving and sometimes contradictory body of case law. As regulatory developments and court decisions unfold, the ADA litigation landscape remains uncertain. Thus, businesses and their counsel must keep themselves in the know of any emerging update in this field of law. They must also revisit their practices to ensure ADA compliance and dodge potential lawsuits.

Join litigation attorneys Shari S. Laskowitz (Ingram Yuzek Gainen Carroll & Bertolotti, LLP) and Rick Ostrove (Leeds Brown Law, P.C.) as they present the audience with a comprehensive discussion of the current and emerging trends and developments in ADA litigation. Speakers will also discuss critical issues and challenges and offer best litigation practices to win this type of lawsuit in an evolving legal climate.

This LIVE Webcast will discuss the following:



 ADA Litigation: A Lookback



 Emerging Regulatory Trends and Developments



 Notable Cases and Court Decisions



 Red Flags



 Best Litigation Practices



 Outlook

About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

###