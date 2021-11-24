Alfa Chemistry Launches A New Website for Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

QACs are surface-active agents. Some of them precipitate or denature proteins and destroy microorganisms. Owing to their advantageous properties, such as good stability and toxicology, surface activity and compatibility with cleaner formulation ingredients, and lack of odor, QACs are very suitable for consumer products that combine cleaning with disinfection.

Classified by anion, QACs can be grouped into: halide quaternary ammonium salts, acid radical quaternary ammonium salts, polyquaternium, quaternary ammonium hydroxide, and quaternary phosphonium compounds.

QACs can be used for a variety of purposes including as preservatives, surfactants, antistatic agents and as active ingredients in disinfectants and sanitizers. More specifically, at Alfa Chemistry, visitors can search the quaternary ammonium compounds they need by functions.

QACs as Chemical Intermediate



This type of chemicals includes: dimethylaminoethyl acrylate (CAS 2439-35-2), polyquaternium-14 (CAS 27103-90-8), 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyltrimethylammonium chloride (CAS 3327-22-8), 2-hydroxyethyl – trimethylammonium chloride bis (CAS 67-48-1), diallyl dimethyl ammonium chloride (CAS 7398-69-8), etc.

QACs as Cosmetic Additives



This type of chemicals includes: polyquaternium-28 (CAS 131954-48-8), polyquaterium-44 (CAS 150599-70-5), polyquaternium-47 (CAS 197969-51-0), polyquaternium-6 (CAS 26062-79-3), polyquaternium-22 (CAS 53694-17-0), etc.

QACs as Oilfield Chemicals



This type of chemicals includes: drilling mud modifier and PA/D-42 sand inhibitor.

QACs as Papermaking Chemicals



This type of chemicals includes: AKD maturation accelerator, conductive agent for paper, fixing agent for paper, and retention aid.

QACs as Textile Printing and Dyeing Auxiliaries



This type of chemicals includes: CS-12-fixing agent, CS-13-fixing agent, CS-3-fixing agent, CS-5-fixing agent and fixing crosslinking agent.

QACs as Water Treatment Chemicals



This type of chemicals includes: polyquaternium-6 (CAS 26062-79-3), bactericidal algicide, decolorizing agent for printing and dyeing wastewater, and ST-flocculant.

For more information about Alfa Chemistrys offering of quaternary ammonium compounds, please visit https://qacs.alfa-chemistry.com/.

About Alfa Chemistry



Being professional and quick in response, Alfa Chemistry is well-received as a reliable partner for individuals, companies, or institutions who have a need for chemicals and materials. After many years of hard work, the companys product offering nearly covers every aspect of the industry, and now it expands its business to quaternary ammonium compounds. Now visitors can directly go to the website: https://qacs.alfa-chemistry.com/ to search their ideal chemicals, either for use in the disinfectant and cleaning products, water purification, wood preservation, textile and leather manufacturing. The efficient sales teams and excellent R&D staffs at Alfa Chemistry aim to help more and more customers to solve their research problems and to provide them better raw materials for production.

