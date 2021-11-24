A Poor Man’s Supper, by Jim Gulledge, explores harsh life in rural, post-Civil War, North Carolina

A Poor Man’s Supper takes place in the North Carolina mountains, where two people, destined to love each other, are doomed to be apart.

Vancie Keller is trying to survive on her mother’s failing farm when her life is forever altered by the arrival of two men, Josiah Buckland and Jagger Hill.

One, she will love, the other she will marry. She has a secret neither of them know.

Orphaned as a teen, Josiah Buckland came down from the rugged mountains of North Carolina to try to find work and possibly a home. He didn’t expect to find the love of his life.

Jagger Hill has secrets of his own. When he comes to town and starts to rebuild, nobody knows him for who he really is, but people will soon learn. Some things cannot be kept hidden forever..

A Poor Man’s Supper is available on Amazon.

“This book reads like a ballad. It could be set to music even. You can hear the words sing on every page. You can almost sing them. When the author describes a North Carolina mountain waterfall, you hear it, smell the moss on the rocks, breathe in the mountain air. It’s pure poetry and a joy to your senses.”



-The Pilot, Pinehurst, N.C.

“Jim Gulledge’s novel A Poor Man’s Supper explores the drudgery of a harsh life in a rural, mountainous corner of North Carolina in the post-Civil War era, as well as those small, faint blessings in life that have the power to restore dignity to people who have been dehumanized by the conditions of the world — it is rugged, earthy and scarred, much like the soils of North Carolina from which it arises. The story’s characters are at once deeply human, yet also animalistic in their instincts and actions. They are all seeking to escape the traumas of their life. It’s the sort of tale, in part coming-of-age, that could be told by a respected community elder around a campfire,” Says, Christopher Adam, author

Jim Gulledge was shaped by his large, Southern extended family and was taught at an early age never to let facts get in the way of a good story. Much of Jim’s own story has been lived out in the small village of Misenheimer in North Carolina. As a young man, Jim chose to attend Pfeiffer College where he met his wife, Linda. He has now worked there for the past thirty years currently serving as the Director of Academic Support Services and Assistant Professor of Developmental Studies. The passions of his academic life are helping young people in their life journeys and teaching a course every other year on the works of C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien. Jim was prepared for his career by earning a B.A. in Christian Education from what is now Pfeiffer University, an M.A. in English from Clemson University, and a DMin. from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in South Hamilton, Massachusetts. In his spare time he explores the nearby Uwharrie Mountains with his dog, Shasta; serves as a guardian ad litem for abused and neglected children in his community; and continues in his futile attempts to master the ukulele.

About Snickslist.com

Snickslist has been helping indie authors promote their books since 2009. They provide free and paid book promotional services as well as a writing industry services directory.