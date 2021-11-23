Piedmont Property Management projects growth to 250 units by the end of 2022

In 8 months, 28-year-old owner Isaac Barrow was able to acquire 130 units for management in the Indiana markets of Indianapolis, as far north as Avon, and as far south as Martinsville and Columbus. Projecting this rate of growth, Piedmont is expected to manage 250 units in the state within the span of the next 12 months.

Additional information about the trajectory of Piedmont is expected to be released in the coming months.

Barrow attributes Piedmont’s rapid growth to his ethical method of employment and management. His business strategy puts the empowerment of his employees and the health of his tenants above profit, and the company’s 5-star reputation is a result of his commitment to quality service. He also attributes the business’ upward movement to referrals from his close local real estate connections.

Barrow is also a self-managing landlord, which has given him an understanding of the investor’s perspective. He takes a no-nonsense approach in his relationships with backers as a result of his experience both managing and owning properties.

The company recently acquired three new hires: Abigail Shaw, Elana Fiorini, and Noelle Fisher. Barrow has said his approach to hiring new team members is based around personal connection and the recommendation of people he trusts. Keeping in line with his human-centric business philosophy, he plans on seeking out local volunteer and community sponsorship opportunities to further integrate the company into the culture of central Indiana.

About Piedmont Property Management

We are a locally-owned and operated business based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with a passion for providing top notch customer service, market knowledge, and reliability. We provide full service property management for investors in Indianapolis, Lawrence, Beech Grove, Greenwood, and Franklin. We have sold 300 houses on and off market, and managed residential real estate since 2016. We are licensed, bonded, and insured general contractors.