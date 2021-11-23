New children’s book , by Hakim Feagins

Every since the scientist discovery of the first planet in 1930. Kids like Sam was excited to learn about the solar system. Come and read about the amazing planets Sam learned about.

The book children can be purchase on lulu website , amazon and Barnes and noble.

Summary of the Author:



Author Hakim Feagins is a new author who likes to write books. Hakim Feagins grew up in Philadelphia , Pennsylvania. He is the youngest child of two kids. This passion in life is to write books and build computers. Hakim Feagins has a passion for volunteering in his community and giving back. His favorite quote is ” The best writing happens when you’re writing just for the sake of it ” .

