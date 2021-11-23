Doug Dvorak to Conduct Sales Training to Bland Company in California

Bland Company are industry-leaders in solar energy; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), and roofing in the state of California. Headquartered in Bakersfield with additional showrooms in Fresno and Atascadero, Bland Company services the entire Central Valley and Central Coast, including Tehachapi, Taft, Delano, Tulare, Visalia, and Clovis, as well as Paso Robles, Templeton, Atascadero, and San Luis Obispo.

Dvorak is an industry-leading sales coach who has delivered sales workshops in more than 100 countries to over a million people. He will be working with Bland Company to help its sales team with his proven approach to successful selling; his presentation will also include some motivational elements.

Dvorak’s workshops engage individuals and improve performance by giving them techniques and tools they can use immediately. He also discusses leadership strategies that help leaders achieve authority by better understanding and implementing core concepts of what he calls “servant leadership strategies.” These include Empathy, Listening, Foresight and Awareness.

In his training, Dvorak covers how to help teams work together so they can have fun without sacrificing efficiency and productivity. He believes this results in improved overall morale, increased productivity and reduced overall turnover.

About Doug Dvorak: Doug Dvorak is a master certified sales trainer and motivational keynote speaker who is one of the most well-traveled working today. Dvorak is a CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) and a graduate of Flagler College in Florida. He is also a member of several prestigious speaker organizations.

