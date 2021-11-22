Canadian Retail Solution Elevated Its POS Game

Canadian Retail Solutions



Canadian Retail solutions is a one-stop solution for retailers in Canada and North America to get assistance with adequate Point of Sale solutions and POS ecommerce integration systems.

The team at CRS has expertise in helping retailers integrate efficient and scalable Retail Pro POS system with their eCommerce stores. This software enables retailers to expand their business globally. In addition, Retail Pro establishes an inventory and customer management framework with powerful performance & KPI reporting features.

Having a sturdy system is necessary to simultaneously manage both brick and mortar stores and e-commerce channels. Canadian Retail Solutions has helped many retailers grow profits, maximize ROI and establish a sustainable online business. Its solutions are backed by sales tracking features to help you make profitable business decisions.

Amplifying CRS with automation



The partnership between 24Seven Commerce and Canadian Retail Solutions will completely change the sales dynamic for retailers. The customers of CRS are mostly sellers that sell through brick and mortar and e-commerce, both.

Despite of using Retail Pro point of sale, the retailers had to manually handle inventory and update information one by one. From updating sold stocks to inserting web orders, the retailers have to do all this alone. With time, anyone would find this process quite hectic and too much to handle.

They wanted an automated POS ecommerce integration that could simplify product management and download web orders to POS.

CRS identified Octopus as a cost-effective and standardized POS eCommerce integration software. Together with 24Seven Commerce, retailers can expand their business exponentially without having to manage orders manually. Plus, CRS can now sell bundled solutions to their customers and leave the rest on Octopus.

The Octopus Bridge



Octopus is a cloud-based middleware that integrates a POS with eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, Woocommerce, Magento, Amazon, eBay, Google LIA, Google Shopping, Walmart and many others.

The software is in charge of updating web orders and handling inventory in near real-time. This way, retailers get the most updated information required for making accurate decisions.

Retailers can centralize data management and keep track of their sales for all channels. This also eliminates any possibility of out-of-stocks and keeps the order fulfillment ratio higher.

CRS retailers can now leverage all the features of Octopus and explore their untapped audience.

###