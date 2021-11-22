Mex Storage Systems Pvt. Ltd. Launches Official Business Website

Headquartered in Noida, Mex Storage Systems Pvt. Ltd. has commenced its operations back in 1986 by Mr. Balvinder Kumar. Since then, the company has overcome many barriers and attained an excellent position among the best Pallet Rack Manufacturers nationwide. After being aware of the online presence in today’s competitive environment, they have designed and launched their website.

The website www.mexstorage.com exhibits various pages, including Company Profile, Our Products, Rack Safety Guide, Blogs, Videos, Contact Us, and so forth. Each element, be it the banner, logo, color combination, font, line-spacing, or white space, speak about their work and make anyone say “WOW” at first glance.

Furthermore, each page contains detailed information about the company, product, and ways to get connected with them, which defines the user-friendliness of their website. Their aim behind this launch is to spread their wings to a broader audience from across the nation.

They have a broad range that includes everything from a Warehouse Rack, Heavy Duty Storage Rack to Mezzanine Floor everything, for new users to explore and find the best under a single roof.

The company is happy with the step and is all set to grow in the online domain.

About Company



Mex Storage Systems Pvt. Ltd.  One of the leading Warehouse Rack Manufacturers in Noida, has begun its operations to meet the storage needs of Warehouses, Production Units, Manufacturers, Logistics, Transportation, and so forth industries. Since its inception, they have served their excellent range of Heavy Duty Racks, Modular Mezzanine Floor, Warehouse Rack, Pallet Rack, etc. Their products comply with industry norms and are customized to customer demands.

Despite quality and design, their range is available at decent rates. The launch of their website is their step towards a new journey, and they invite their clients to be a part of it.

