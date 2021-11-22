Nancy Barkley closing Keynote Speaker at Destination Wedding Congress in Rhodes, Greece

Barkley’s willingness to share her time and pearls of wisdom made all the difference! Her unconditional support and enthusiasm was one of the major driving forces that led to the success of the 7th Annual Destination Wedding Planners Congress.

Nancy Barkley is the owner and founder of Honeymoons and Get-A-Ways based in Philadelphia, PA USA. She has been dedicated to the hospitality industry for over 25 years with International Romance Travel being her niche. Planning destination weddings for about 25 years, you can definitely call her a pro. She has produced countless global weddings, honeymoons, elopements and vow renewals.

###