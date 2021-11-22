Canada – World Fisheries Day Statement

Canada is a proud ocean nation, with three oceans and the longest coastline in the world. With a wealth of diverse marine ecosystems, the fishery has long been a vital force in the economy, culture and way of life for so many communities across the country. On World Fisheries Day, we remember our responsibility to our oceans—

to protect and regenerate their marine ecosystems, so they can continue to provide us with food, employment and opportunities for generations to come.

November 21, 2021

Ottawa, Ontario – Canada is a proud ocean nation, with three oceans and the longest coastline in the world. With a wealth of diverse marine ecosystems, the fishery has long been a vital force in the economy, culture and way of life for so many communities across the country. On World Fisheries Day, we remember our responsibility to our oceans—to protect and regenerate their marine ecosystems, so they can continue to provide us with food, employment and opportunities for generations to come.

That is why Fisheries and Oceans Canada continues to work with Indigenous partners, provinces and territories, industry, local communities, and other stakeholders to sustainably manage, protect, and restore our fish stocks and habitats from coast to coast to coast.

We have made meaningful progress with our partners, including strengthening Canada’s Fisheries Act, implementing stock rebuilding plans, combatting illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, designating more marine protected areas, and removing harmful ghost gear from our oceans.

But there is more work to do.

Together, we will continue to develop a national Blue Economy Strategy that will help marine ecosystems thrive, advance research and measures to strengthen the ocean’s ability to sequester carbon and restore its biodiversity and abundance, and support the livelihoods that depend on ocean health. Through innovation, collaboration and partnerships, we will continue to regenerate, grow and conserve Canada’s fish and seafood sector in a way that places environmental stewardship above all else, to ensure that Canadians may keep fishing for many years to come.

Olivia McMackin

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

343-571-9193

Olivia.McMackin@dfo-mpo.gc.ca