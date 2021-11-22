Canada – Media technical briefing regarding upcoming severe weather in British Columbia

Media representatives are advised that Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Warning Preparedness Meteorologist, Armel Castellan, will provide an update on more significant weather approaching British Columbia.
Given considerations about COVID-19, the technical briefing will be held via Zoom. Following the briefing, media will have the opportunity to ask questions.
Event: Technical Briefing (bilingual)
Date: Monday, November 22, 2021
Time: 12:30 p.m. (PST)
