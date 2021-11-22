Hong Kong – CE officiates at second day of 2021 Honours and Awards Presentation Ceremony (with videos)

CE officiates at second day of 2021 Honours and Awards Presentation Ceremony (with videos) ******************************************************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mrs Carrie Lam, presented honours and awards to 232 recipients on the second day of the 2021 Honours and Awards Presentation Ceremony at Government House today (November 21).



Among the recipients, 80 received the Medal of Honour and 152 received the Chief Executive’s Commendation for Community Service.



Lists of Honours and Awards recipients were announced on July 1 (www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202107/01/P2021063000579.htm) and November 15 (www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202111/15/P2021111400711.htm).

