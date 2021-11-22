Canada – Ministers Blair, Anand, Alghabra, Qualtrough and Guilbeault to provide an update on the state of emergency in British Columbia

The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate will provide an update regarding the situation in British Columbia.

General Wayne D. Eyre, Acting Chief of the Defence Staff will be available for operational questions.

Date

Sunday, November 21, 2021

Time

4:00 p.m. EST

Location

Room 200

Sir John A. Macdonald Building

144 Wellington Street

Ottawa, Ontario

Media who wish to participate by phone can dial-in by using the numbers below. Media are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes before the start of the news conference. Teleconference participants will be able to ask questions.

Participant dial-in numbers: 613-954-9003 / 1-866-206-0153

Access Code: 3082676#

To attend this event on site, media must be accredited by the Parliamentary Press Gallery. Journalists who are not members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery should contact Christine Thibeault at 613-992-4511 or pressres2@parl.gc.ca, to obtain temporary accreditation.

Media and guests are asked to respect local physical distancing guidelines. Participants will be required to share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Wearing masks is recommended, especially when not able to maintain physical distance.

Public health protocols are in effect: please stay home if you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed here: About Coronavirus (COVID-19) | Public Health Ontario, practice good hand washing and other hygiene steps, as well as physical distancing.

Ashley Michnowski

Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

613-697-8016

ashley.michnowski@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Joanna Sivasankaran

Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

819-790-1907

Joanna.Sivasankaran@ec.gc.ca