Canada – Leader of the Government in the House of Commons will hold news conference

The Honourable Mark Holland, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, will hold a news conference to discuss the new session of Parliament.

Press Conference

Date: November 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

Location:

Room 125-B, West Block, Parliament Hill

Ottawa, Ontario

Mark Kennedy

Director of Communications

Office of the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

613-866-6694