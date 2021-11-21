With Amazon’s FBA Storage Cuts, Buy Box Experts Helps Sellers Avoid Q4 Stockouts

Earlier this year, Amazon restructured its Fulfilment by Amazon warehouse storage limits. As demand for products increases in Q4, this could cause disastrous stockouts for some companies. Buy Box Experts, an Amazon seller consulting service, is guiding sellers through this unprecedented sales quarter, helping them avoid dreaded stockouts.

Buy Box Experts helps businesses accelerate sales growth, optimize operations, and maximize profitability on Amazon. Their experienced Amazon seller consultants, many of whom are former Amazon insiders, said that this year could put sellers at a higher risk than ever for stockouts.

“On the one hand, online shopping is more popular than ever due to the pandemic. On the other hand, there are serious supply chain delays,” said James Thomson, Chief Strategy Officer at Buy Box Experts. “Couple that with Amazon’s cutback on FBA inventory storage, and we’re expecting to see more companies than ever run out of inventory in Q4 and be unable to replenish in time for Christmas.”

Buy Box Experts is advising sellers to diffuse product demand rather than risk running out of inventory and seeing their sales rankings plummet.

“Sellers need to be proactive to avoid the worst-case scenario of a stockout. If they think their inventory is not going to last, they can consider increasing their product price by a small percentage, decreasing their advertising spend, and shutting down external traffic that is being driven to Amazon,” said Thomson. “It’s a fine line between wanting to sell and overselling at a time when quick inventory replenishment may prove impossible.”

Buy Box Experts provides premium Amazon services to medium and large-sized brands from around the globe. They help businesses make Amazon their most profitable channel by maximizing advertising ROI, employing strategic Amazon SEO and listing optimization to increase search rankings and conversions, and managing all aspects of their account from brand control to marketplace compliance.

Buy Box manages over $30 million in Amazon ad spend and has created over $2 billion in Amazon revenue for their clients. They are an Inc. 5000 company and have been featured by NBC News, S&P Global, Bloomberg, and Business Insider. To learn more about Buy Box Experts or get guidance for avoiding inventory shortages in Q4, visit www.BuyBoxExperts.com.

