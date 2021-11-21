Still The Go-To Sedan, According to CarBuzz

While crossovers and SUVs may be displacing many other body styles, the sedan is a classic that isn’t quite ready to give up yet. Take a look at the top selling vehicles in the States and you’ll find a few, including a well-known model from Honda. CarBuzz takes a closer look at this modern-day legend.

A recipe for success

The Civic has topped sales in the compact sedan segment for a good reason. It hits the mark in every category almost perfectly. While it’s no surprise when you look at the automaker’s track record, Honda Civic reliability scores are through the roof. These cars will last you through high school, college, and the beginning of your career. They are a perfect choice for a first-time buyer, and even if something does go wrong, they are dirt cheap to repair.

Dependable doesn’t mean boring

Unlike a pair of indestructible work boots, this snazzy compact sedan is far from dull. True, the Si is the real star, but the Honda Civic’s performance is nothing to sniff at. The turbocharged four-pot gives you 180 horsepower to work with. This is more than enough to hustle the little car around your city streets, and it never feels lacking in composure. The base engine is a little less exciting, but it does return the best fuel economy figures of 31/40/35 mpg city/highway/combined.

Peace of mind for parents

If you are thinking of buying your newly licensed teen a new car, this is a great choice. The Honda Civic safety rating is top-notch, and the IIHS even awarded it a Top Safety Pick+ award. It doesn’t get any better than that. You can thank the Honda Safety Sensing package for that, since it includes forward collision avoidance, lane-keep assist, and lane departure warning as standard.

Baby’s first automobile

If you don’t have kids but are thinking of starting a family, the Civic is still a top pick in our minds. Apart from being safe, the Honda Civic interior is comfortable and hardy. The materials aren’t premium, but they feel good considering the price. You also get a fair number of conveniences and comforts for your money. These include single-zone climate control, a nine-inch touchscreen, smartphone integration, and four speakers.

