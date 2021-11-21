Heather B. Middleton, Counsel, Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland and Perretti LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Webcast

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/finra-arbitration-and-enforcement-cle-cpe/

Heather B. Middleton is Counsel in the Securities Litigation, Arbitration, Regulation and Investigations Practice of Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP. With extensive experience representing broker-dealers and financial advisers in FINRA arbitrations as well as in state and federal court matters, Heather focuses her practice on defending financial services firms and their employees in securities litigation, regulatory investigations, and in enforcement proceedings. She has successfully defended investor and employment claims relating to a broad range of issues, and has handled regulatory matters involving complex issues including order handling, mini flash crash, research practices, electronic blue sheet reporting, insider trading, and more. Additionally, Heather serves her clients in an advisory role in assisting with drafting compliance policies and procedures and in helping firms comply with regulatory requirements. She also performs due diligence on behalf of Authorized Participants and lead market-makers providing seed capital for the launch of new exchange traded funds. Before practicing law, Heather was an analyst on a High Net Worth Team in the Private Banking and Investment Group of Merrill Lynch, where she dealt with securities laws, branch operations, portfolio management, trading, securities regulations and client expectations.

Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti LLP has served the New Jersey business community for over 135 years. Distinguished for its unparalleled representation of financial institutions since the founding of the firm, Riker Danzig has become a preeminent, full-service law firm. In addition to its two New Jersey offices in Morristown and Trenton, the firm has an office in Midtown Manhattan. Named a Powerhouse Law Firm by Law360 in 2021, Riker Danzig serves as regional trial counsel and national defense counsel for some of the country’s largest corporations in a wide variety of matters, while also representing many family-owned businesses and middle-market companies. The firm provides corporate counseling to numerous financial, commercial, manufacturing and service organizations and has highly-respected practices in trial and appellate litigation, insurance, corporate law, bankruptcy, governmental affairs, labor and employment, environmental law, real estate, tax, and trusts and estates.

The FINRA arbitration and enforcement landscape has been continuously reshaped with rule changes as well as complications due to Covid-19 restrictions and the resulting change to remote work. Thus, all affected professionals must keep themselves abreast of the emerging updates in this space.

In this LIVE CLE Webcast, a panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide a review of FINRA Arbitration and Enforcement in 2021 and discuss what lies ahead for 2022. Speakers will discuss the challenges and changes in this space due to recent events and regulatory developments.

 FINRA Arbitration Statistics



 Covid-19 Implications to FINRA Arbitrations



 Areas of Regulatory Focus



 What Lies Ahead

