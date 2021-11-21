Helping Business Owners Look at Their Life and Business Through a Structure Methodology with John Philpin’s New Book.

Business owners have not had enough time to see this change coming because change is happening at an immense speed. Businesses need to change, or they will cease to exist.

A paradigm shift is essential for business owners to thrive in our new world. They need to think in terms of value. Value is the paradigm shift. It is the new currency in our changing world.

If business owners can find ways to add value to their community, it will draw in their loyalty and ensure the survival of their businesses in a world that is in constant change. Transitioning requires a well-mapped-out plan.

The structured methodology presented in this book (the 5D Transition Method) is designed to help business owners look at their life and business. It is meant to help them derive the right answers for themselves in dealing with a world that isn’t what they knew. It involves setting up and realizing ones transition plan.

Hardcover, paperback, and Kindle versions of this book are available on Amazon. You can download the Kindle version of this book for FREE until November 22! Grab your copy here: http://getbook.at/SlapInTheFace

“The book is for peopleall peoplewho are (or who aspire to be) in business, specifically business leaders. You might be a small business owner, or a team lead in a large corporation. You might be a leader who wants to influence people outside of your line responsibility. You might be just starting out on your journey through life and simply want to work out how you can follow your dreams and passions and make a good living at the same time. Whichever it is, this book is for you.,” says John Philpin

“John’s book is amazingly powerful. A read you must have. It is a quick enough read that you want to read it repeatedly because there is so many AHA moments in it,” says Global Credibility Expert Mitchell Levy.

