Hong Kong – Appeal for information on missing woman in Yau Ma Tei (with photo)

Appeal for information on missing woman in Yau Ma Tei (with photo) ******************************************************************



Police today (November 19) appealed to the public for information on a woman who went missing in Yau Ma Tei.

Ling Tsui-ying, aged 69, went missing after she left an elderly home on Battery Street on November 17 afternoon. A staff member of the elderly home made a report to Police yesterday (November 18).



She is about 1.58 metres tall, 57 kilograms in weight and of medium build. She has a long face with yellow complexion and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black trousers, green shoes and carrying a black bag.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the missing woman or may have seen her is urged to contact the Regional Missing Person Unit of Kowloon West on 3661 8038 or 9020 6542, or email to rmpu-kw@police.gov.hk, or contact any police station.