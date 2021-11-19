MVPStyln Announces New TV Series: Stitching Vanity

In January 2022, Stitching Vanity will begin shooting in London. It spans 12 episodes of 45 minutes each. Marco Perretta, a highly influential actor who has appeared on Star Trek: Discovery, is confirmed as the lead for the series.

Set in 19th-century London, Stitching Vanity follows Lord X, a dangerously charming aristocrat, on his obsessive quest to stitch together the most beautiful vanity and appearancefrom the flesh of others. The series is dark, ravishing fun, with plenty of madness, mayhem, murders, and machinations to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Stitching Vanity, in essence, is an intricately woven period piece in the lavish style of Bridgerton, interspersed with the twisted games of Saw, and combined with the depraved mindset of Hannibal Lecter. It is an exhilarating brew of crime, drama, mystery, and thriller, suited for viewers ages 18-49.

Stitching Vanity is deliciously brutal, says the CEO of MVPStyln Productions. This series is riveting in an uncanny way, and it speaks to the primal part of us that obsesses over what we perceive is beauty.

For updates on Stitching Vanity and other upcoming films and shows, visit mvpstylnproductions.com.

About MVPStyln Productions: MVPStyln Productions is a rapidly expanding production company located in the heart and soul of Los Angeles. Since its inception in 2020, the companys mission has been to write its own magic through film and television. It has a diversity of projects under contract, including its new period-piece TV series, Stitching Vanity. To learn more about MVPStyln Productions, visit mvpstylnproductions.com, and follow MVPStyln Productions on Twitter and Instagram: ( @ ) mvpstylnteam dot

