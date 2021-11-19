VCPWA Ensures a Greener Ventura County

SB 1383 is the most significant waste reduction mandate to be adopted in the state of California in the last 30 years and becomes effective January 1, 2022. The statewide effort was enacted to reduce emissions of short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs), which contribute to climate change and resident health. SB1383 requires the state to reduce organic waste by 75 percent and increase edible food recovery by 20 percent by 2025. The bill also aims to reduce methane, a greenhouse gas emission far more detrimental than carbon dioxide.

This law will have the following implications for local jurisdictions:



Jurisdictions will need to conduct outreach and education to all affected parties including residents, businesses, facilities, haulers, and edible food recovery organizations.

Local jurisdictions will be required to enforce their own ordinances and comply with extensive data collection, monitoring, and enforcement provisions to ensure compliance with SB 1383.

PWA-WS will present to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors potential ordinance revisions, improvements to the Countys Construction and Demolition (C&D) program, future solid waste collection agreements, food waste recovery proposals, new composting facilities, and overall compliance with SB 1383 requirements.

The PWA-WS department is conscious of the role it plays in setting our community up for long-term success. Both organic waste and climate change have immediate negative impacts on our community, and we are eager to collaborate with the Board of Supervisors to move Ventura County towards a greener and safer future, said Joseph Pope, Director of Water and Sanitation.

About Ventura County Public Works Agency



The Ventura County Public Works Agency (VCPWA) strives to deliver innovative, efficient, and cost-effective regional services that are essential to the health, safety, natural resources protection, and economic vitality of Ventura County and its residents. Established in 1954, VCPWA employs approximately 400 employees and consists of five departments: Central Services, Engineering, Road & Transportation, Watershed Protection, as well as Water and Sanitation.

VCPWA continues to receive nationwide attention for its work in improving, innovating, and ensuring projects for Ventura Countys unincorporated 572 miles of roads, watersheds, levees, bridges, infrastructures, water and sanitation facilities and billing services operate effectively.

