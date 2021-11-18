Canada – Important announcement by Minister Lebouthillier, Minister Lamontagne and Minister Julien to support Quebec’s fishing industry

Rivière-au-Renard (Quebec) – The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and member of Parliament for Gaspésie─Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, on behalf of the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, with Mr. André Lamontagne, ministre de l’Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l’alimentation du Québec , will hold a press conference to announce support to the Quebec fishing industry. They will also be accompanied by Mr. Jonatan Julien, ministre de l’Énergie et des Ressources naturelles du Québec.
Rivière-au-Renard (Quebec) – The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and member of Parliament for Gaspésie─Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, on behalf of the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, with Mr. André Lamontagne, ministre de l’Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l’alimentation du Québec , will hold a press conference to announce support to the Quebec fishing industry. They will also be accompanied by Mr. Jonatan Julien, ministre de l’Énergie et des Ressources naturelles du Québec.
Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021
Time: 2:30 p.m. (EAST)
Location: Centre Élias-Dufresne
55 du Banc Street, Gaspé (Rivière-au-Renard) G4X 5E3
Note: Media planning to attend the event must comply at all times with the health measures in place related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the region.
The announcement will also be broadcast live on the Fisheries and Oceans Canada Facebook page.
Olivia McMackin
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard
343-571-9193
Olivia.McMackin@dfo-mpo.gc.ca
Media Relations
Fisheries and Oceans Canada
Quebec Region
418-648-5474
Media.qc@dfo-mpo.gc.ca