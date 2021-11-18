Canada – CIPO launches its new National Entry Request (NER) online solution

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has launched its new interactive National Entry Request (NER) online solution for submitting Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) national entry requests. This solution is available to patent applicants who enter the Canadian national phase of their PCT application.

The Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has launched its new interactive National Entry Request (NER) online solution for submitting Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) national entry requests. This solution is available to patent applicants who enter the Canadian national phase of their PCT application.

As part of this initiative, the new NER online solution is now available on our website. You can use this solution to complete all the steps of the PCT national entry process. You’ll be able to save drafts of multiple applications, which will be accessible to finalize and submit at your convenience. As well, once your application is successfully submitted and the fee is paid, you’ll instantly receive a national entry date and Canadian application number!

Now that we’ve launched the NER online solution, you’ll no longer have to submit national entry requests via our general correspondence form.

This new digital service is part of a larger IT modernization effort at CIPO with the goal of offering a modern, client-centred service experience through e-enabled services.

The first time you log into the NER system, you’ll be asked to verify your email address. Be sure you can access the email address associated with your Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) account because that’s where the validation email will be sent. You must also make sure that the email address is not linked to any other ISED accounts because each ISED account that uses the NER online solution must be linked to a different email address.

We’re also be offering information sessions to walk you through how to use the NER online solution.

In English: Thursday, November 25, at 1 p.m. (EST)

Register for the English session

In French: Tuesday, November 23, at 10 a.m. (EST)

Register for the French session

For more information, visit CIPO’s national phase page or contact our Client Service Centre.

Log into the National Entry Request (NER) online solution.

Media Relations

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

343-291-1777

ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca