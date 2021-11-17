The 13th Annual Global CSR Summit & Awards™ Goes Virtual. 50 Top Corporations Given Top Honours For The Global CSR Summit & Awards™ And The Global Good Governance Awards™

The world’s leading thought Leadership event on CSR– The Global CSR Summit & Awards ™ and The Good Governance Awards ™ was conducted on 16 November 2021 via a 3D interactive virtual platform.

The event now at its 13th year, consists of a full day conference with speeches and presentations by 15 renowned speakers. The guest of honour was Mr Ly Vu Minh, Deputy Director of the Communication Center for Environmental Resources Communication – Vietnam’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE).

Mr Ly Vu Minh shared that Vietnam was concerned about plastic pollution and was currently a responsible member of the United Nations, committing strong action to reduce plastic waste, striving to bring Vietnam become a pioneer in reducing ocean plastic waste. In 2017, Vietnam officially joined the list of 127 countries that passed the United Nations Environment Council Resolution on plastic waste and ocean microplastics. At the 6th session of the General Assembly of the Global Environment Fund (GEF6) in June 2018 in Da Nang, Vietnam proposed the initiative “Establishing a regional partnership in the East Asian seas on waste management and ocean plastic waste”. In 2019, the Prime Minister presided over the launching ceremony of the nationwide movement against plastic waste that by 2021, shops, markets and supermarkets in urban areas will not use single-use plastic and by 2025 the entire country to be single use plastic free.

The event kickstarted with a keynote address by Dr Richard Hames, the Founder and Executive Director of the Centre for the Future and Fellow of World Academy of Art & Science. Widely regarded as a renowned futurist, Dr Hames foretold that the pandemic will affect societies for the next 5-10 years in the terms of behaviours and its impact on trust in governments and corporations. Dr Hames commented, “With the balance of power and trust shifting from the West to the East, Asia will become the world’s ESG innovation laboratory for solutions to address the challenges in the environmental space.”

With increasing awareness of Women’s issues brought about by the #MeToo movement, Ms Carol Mortensen, Executive Director of Hagar International, an international NGO dedicated to the recovery of women and children who have endured extreme abuses, she highlighted that women had played an important role during the pandemic with 70% of first respondents occupied by women. However, violence against women and girls remained a global issue. Poverty amongst women remained a problem with 70% of the statistics of modern slavery consisting of women. Ms Mortensen rallied the conference for businesses and NGOs to form meaningful partnerships to design programmes to improve the lives of women and children.

The event ended with awards component – The 13th Global CSR AwardsTM and The Good Governance AwardsTM. Over 350 submissions were received this year and through a vigorous screening and evaluation process, 50 companies were shortlisted for the top awards.

The Global CSR Awards 2021

Best Environmental Excellence Award (Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)

IBM – Platinum

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical – Gold Infosys India – Gold

PT Astra International TBK – Gold PT Pertamina Hulu – Gold

PT Adaro Energy TBK – Silver PT Pertamina (Persero) – Silver Tenaga Nasional Berhad – Silver

Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam – Bronze

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (Thailand) – Bronze

Best Environmental Excellence Award (Companies less than USD 500 Million)

N.V.C Corporation Ltd – Platinum

Best Community Programme Award (Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)

Vietnam Dairy Product Joint Stocks Exchange (Vinamilk) – Platinum

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (Thailand) – Gold Bridgestone Asia Pacific – Gold

Sarawak Energy Berhad – Gold PT Pertamina (Persero) – Gold Tenaga Nasional Berhad – Gold PT HM Sampoerna TBK – Silver

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa – Silver PT Adaro Energy TBK – Silver

Tata Consultancy Service Limited – Silver Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited – Silver Nagaworld Limited – Bronze

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical – Bronze PT Indosat Ooredoo TBK – Bronze

Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam – Bronze PT Pertamina Hulu – Bronze

Best Community Programme Award ( Companies with market capitalization with USD 500 Million to 1 Billion)

PT Prudential Life Assurance – Platinum Central Retail Corporation PCL – Gold PT Bussan Auto Finance – Silver

Best Community Programme Award (Companies less than USD 500 Million)

PepsiCo Foods Vietnam – Platinum Procter & Gamble Vietnam – Gold

DP World Berbera – Silver

The Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC) – Bronze

Excellence in Provision for Literacy & Education Award (Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad – Platinum PT Pertamina Persero – Gold Qualcomm Inc – Gold

Tata Consultancy Service Limited – Silver Nagaworld Limited – Bronze

Excellence in Provision for Literacy & Education Award (Companies with market capitalization with USD 500 Million to 1 Billion)

PT Prudential Life Assurance – Platinum PT Samsung Electronics Indonesia – Gold IDP Education (Cambodia) – Silver

Excellence in Provision For Literacy & Education Award (Companies with market capitalization less than USD 500 Million)

Sterlite Technologies Limited – Platinum

Empowerment of Women Award (Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)

PT Pertamina Hulu – Platinum DP World – Gold

PT Pertamina Persero – Silver

Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam – Bronze

Best Workplace Practices (Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company – (Platinum)

Tata Consultancy Service Limited – (Gold)

Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam – (Silver)

Best Workplace Practices (Companies with market capitalization with USD 500 Million to 1 Billion)

MOWILEX INDONESIA – Platinum

IDP Education (Cambodia) – Gold

Best Workplace Practices (Companies with market capitalization less than USD 500 Million)

KinderWorld International Group Pte Ltd – Platinum

Product Excellence Award (Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)

Vietnam Dairy Product Joint Stocks Exchange (Vinamilk) – Platinum

Product Excellence Award (Companies with market capitalization with USD 500 Million to 1 Billion)

Manulife Vietnam – Platinum

Product Excellence Award (Companies with market capitalization less than USD 500 Million)

KinderWorld International Group Pte Ltd – Platinum

CSR Leadership Award (Companies with market capitalization more than USD 1 Billion)

Bridgestone Asia Pacific – Platinum

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (Thailand) – Gold

PT HM Sampoerna TBK – Gold

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical – Gold

Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance PCL – Gold Tencent – Silver

AXA Mandiri Financial Services – Silver

PT Indosat Ooredoo TBK – Silver

Qualcomm Inc – Bronze

Tata Consultancy Service Limited – Bronze

CSR Leadership Award (Companies with market capitalization with USD 500 Million to 1 Billion)

Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad – Platinum

MOWILEX INDONESIA – Gold

CSR Leadership Award (Companies with market capitalization less than USD 500 Million)

DP World Berbera – Platinum Frieslandcampina Vietnam – Gold

Blue Planet Environmental Solutions – Silver

Country Award Category

Best Country Award for Overall CSR Excellence (Companies with market capitalization with less than USD 500 Million)

Vietnam – Diversey Vietnam (Platinum)

Vietnam – Home Credit Vietnam Finance Company Limited (Gold) Vietnam – VNG Corporation (Silver)

Indonesia – PT Langgeng Kreasi JayaPrima (Diageo Indonesia) (Platinum)

Country Award Category Best Country Award for Overall CSR Excellence (Companies with market capitalization with USD 500 Million to 1 Billion) India – Schneider Electric India Foundation (Platinum) Best Country Award for Overall CSR Excellence capitalization with more than USD 1 Billion) (Companies with market Malaysia – Maybank Foundation (Platinum) Philippines – Tata Consultancy Service Limited (Platinum) Philippines – Qualcomm Inc (Gold) India – Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Platinum) Indonesia – PT Astra International TBK (Platinum) Indonesia – PT Pertamina (Persero) – (Gold) Indonesia – PT Indosat Ooredoo TBK – (Silver) Cambodia – Nagaworld Limited (Platinum) Cambodia – Prince Group Holding (Gold) Vietnam – Coca-Cola Beverages Vietnam (Platinum)

The Global Good Governance Award The Best Chief Executive Officer Award

(Companies with market capitalization with USD 500 Million to 1 Billion)

PT Mowilex Indonesia – Platinum Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad – Gold

(Companies with market capitalization with more than USD 1 Billion)

Ascott Residence Trust Management Limited – Platinum AXA Mandiri Financial Services – Gold

The Best Chief Financial Officer Award

Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad – Platinum

The Best Governed and Transparent Company Award

(Companies with market capitalization with less than USD 500 Million)

KinderWorld International Group Private Limited – Platinum

(Companies with market capitalization with USD 500 Million to 1 Billion) Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad – Platinum

Sasseur REIT – Gold BHG Retail Reit – Silver

(Companies with market capitalization with more than USD 1 Billion)

Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk) – Platinum RHB Bank – Gold

The Best Corporate Communication & Investor Relations Award (Companies with market capitalization with USD 500 Million to 1 Billion)

BHG Retail Reit – Platinum Sasseur REIT – Gold

Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad – Silver

(Companies with market capitalization with more than USD 1 Billion)

Tencent – Platinum

